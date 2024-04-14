Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRCL opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.