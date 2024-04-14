Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.8 %

BKR opened at $33.05 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

