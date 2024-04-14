Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 805.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.