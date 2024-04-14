Jefferies Financial Group Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $90.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

AOS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AOS opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after buying an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.