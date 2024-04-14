Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $41.80 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile



Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

