John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,887,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 2,176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,255.3 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
About John Wood Group
