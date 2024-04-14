John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,887,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 2,176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,255.3 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

