JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $80.50

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note issued on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STT. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

