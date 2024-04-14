Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.99. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$20.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

