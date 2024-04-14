Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMP.UN
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.