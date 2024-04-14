Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has GBX 305 ($3.86) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 264.20 ($3.34).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.