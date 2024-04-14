Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.67 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

