Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LRMR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

