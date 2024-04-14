Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Up 95.7% in March

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LRMR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
