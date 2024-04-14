LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.91 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.