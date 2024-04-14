LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

LCII stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

