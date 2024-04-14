Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lichen China Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LICN opened at $1.01 on Friday. Lichen China has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Lichen China

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

