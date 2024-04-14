Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

