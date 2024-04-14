Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBPH shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.24. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

