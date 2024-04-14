Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4,183.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $336.13 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

