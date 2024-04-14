MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MNSB opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

