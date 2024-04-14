Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MYNZ

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.24. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYNZ. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.