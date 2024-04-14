Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYNZ. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
