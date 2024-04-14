Mark Satchel Sells 41,557 Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.30), for a total value of £42,803.71 ($54,175.05).
Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 102.10 ($1.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. Quilter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.80 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.76.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Quilter’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
