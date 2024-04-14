Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $7,188,790. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $248,250,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

