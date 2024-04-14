MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.64. MediciNova shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 57,720 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

