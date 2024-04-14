Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

