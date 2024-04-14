Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $511.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.56. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

