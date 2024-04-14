MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.