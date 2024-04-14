MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
MIN opened at $2.63 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
