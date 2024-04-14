MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MIN opened at $2.63 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 959,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 130,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.