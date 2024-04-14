MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 99.5% in March

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,333,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

