MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 99.5% in March

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
