Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Up 3.8%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. 116,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 329,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

