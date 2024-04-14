Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,700,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 9,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 786.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

