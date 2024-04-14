Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,231 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.24% of McEwen Mining worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 196,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MUX opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $559.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

