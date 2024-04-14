Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.60

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112.62 ($1.43), with a volume of 107586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.21. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,594.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, insider Phillip Bentley bought 117,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($156,807.62). In other Mitie Group news, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($156,807.62). Also, insider Derek Mapp purchased 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,395.53). Insiders have purchased 127,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,370,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

