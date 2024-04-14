Mizuho Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $25.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.86.

CNX opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

