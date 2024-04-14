Mizuho Raises STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $53.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $49.79 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

