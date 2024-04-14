Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Down 0.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mondelez International traded as low as $66.12 and last traded at $66.20. 1,066,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,432,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

