Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,915 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

