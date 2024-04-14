MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12), reports. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million.
Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$44.48 and a one year high of C$68.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
