MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12), reports. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$44.48 and a one year high of C$68.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.30.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.