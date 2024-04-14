MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12), reports. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$44.48 and a one year high of C$68.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.30.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Earnings History for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.