Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,964 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,460,000 after acquiring an additional 826,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,840 shares of company stock worth $7,331,235. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

