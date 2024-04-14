Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.