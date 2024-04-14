Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.10 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.