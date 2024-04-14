Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,674 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

EA stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

