Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ciena by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 346,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ciena by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 373,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 64,215 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Ciena by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 419,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

