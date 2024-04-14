Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.90.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $264.52 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $205.97 and a one year high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.