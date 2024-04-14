Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

