Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,207 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after acquiring an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after acquiring an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.