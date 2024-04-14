Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Toro worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Toro by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Toro by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Toro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $85.77 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

