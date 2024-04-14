Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,889,000 after acquiring an additional 586,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.