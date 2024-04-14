Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.