Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 154,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,486,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

