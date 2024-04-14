Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $74.76 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

