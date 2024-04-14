Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Penumbra worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 56.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.45.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $2,369,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PEN opened at $217.45 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.